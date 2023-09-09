Knox Man Charged with Indecent Assault Following Alleged Sexual Assault of 6-Year-Old Child

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) — State Police in Clarion say a Knox man is facing indecent assault and related charges after he sexually assaulted a six-year-old child.

According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 18-year-old Michael Raven Harriett, of Knox, on September 5, in Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office.

On September 4, 2023, PSP Clarion initiated an investigation into a report of an indecent exposure incident involving 18-year-old Michael Raven Harriett and a six-year-old juvenile, according to a criminal complaint.

The complainants contacted the state police after the victim disclosed that Harriett had urinated on (him/or her) in a basement of a known residence, according to the complaint.

Troopers responded to a Knox residence and interviewed the complainant and the victim.

During the interview, the victim indicated Harriett had touched (his/or her) genitals during the incident, the complaint states.

Harriett was subsequently detained and transported to PSP Clarion for an interview, the complaint notes.

On the same day, a PSP State Police Trooper interviewed Harriett at the Clarion barracks. During the interview, Harriett admitted to taking the victim to the basement of the residence for the purpose of having sexual contact, the complaint indicates.

Harriett reportedly admitted to sexually assaulting the victim, according to the complaint.

He also indicated that he told the victim not to tell, the complaint continues.

Harriett told the trooper that the victim was crying during the incident, the complaint notes.

According to court records, Harriett was arraigned at 10:10 p.m. on September 4 in front of Judge Jeffrey C. Miller on the following charges:

Indecent Assault Person Less Than 13, Felony 3

Indecent Exposure, Misdemeanor 1

Corruption of Minors, Misdemeanor 1

Unable to post $40,000.00 monetary bail, Harriett was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is set for September 19, at 11:15 a.m. with Judge Heeter presiding.

EDITOR’S NOTE 1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the crimes.

EDITOR’S NOTE 2: Several details were removed from this article to help protect the identity of the victim.

