Summerville Man Accused of Peeping Through Hole in Gas Station Bathroom Stall

BROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police say a Summerville man is facing charges for reportedly peeping through a hole in a bathroom stall while performing “lewd acts” at a Brookville gas station.

According to court documents, the following criminal charges were filed against 62-year-old Brian C. Butler, of Summerville, in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office on Wednesday, August 31:

Invasion of Privacy – view, photograph, etc. person w/out consent, Misdemeanor 2

Open Lewdness, Misdemeanor 3

Harassment – Course of Conduct W/No Legitimate Purpose, Summary

Disorderly Conduct Obscene Lang/Gest, Summary

Disorderly Conduct Hazardous/Physi Off, Summary

According to a criminal complaint received by exploreJeffersonPA.com on Tuesday, September 5, Brookville Police Officer Jaime Rinker was dispatched to a gas station on W Main Street in Brookville Borough, Jefferson County, for a 39-year-old male reporting a disturbance in the bathroom around 9:10 p.m. on Wednesday, August 23.

Officer Rinker arrived on scene and spoke with a known victim who stated he was in the men’s restroom, in a stall on the left, when he noticed a hole in the divider between the left and right stall. He saw a shadow moving behind the divider, looked closer, and noticed a man looking through the hole, the complaint states.

The man put his phone up to the hole as the victim looked at the man’s feet and could see his entire shadow masturbating, the complaint indicates.

The victim quickly shoved toilet paper in the hole and waited the bathroom. He went outside and called the police, the complaint notes.

The victim then went back into the restroom when he noticed the man had pushed the toilet paper out of the hole. The victim was able to take pictures of the man when he exited the restroom by identifying his shoes. He also took a picture of the registration plate while identifying the man, the complaint states.

Officer Rinker was able to obtain the registration information from Jefferson County. The male was identified as Brian Butler of Summerville. Officer Rinker was able to obtain a phone number from PSP Punxsutawney and asked Butler to come in to the police station to talk about an incident at the gas station in Brookville. Butler agreed he would come in on Monday, August 28, for an interview, the complaint indicates.

On August 23, Officer Rinker Interviewed the Butler at the Brookville Police Department. Prior to the beginning of the interview, Butler was informed the interview was going to be recorded. He was also informed that he was not under arrest and was free to leave at any time. He was also given his Miranda Warnings, the complaint notes.

Butler admitted he uses this particular gas station’s bathroom almost everyday. He told Officer Rinker he does not have Wi-Fi or internet so he goes to this gas station to use their Wi-Fi. Occasionally, Butler will buy something, but money is “tight” so he does not always make a purchase, the complaint states.

Butler told police he has a stomach problem, so he spends about an hour in the bathroom every day. Butler is not always using the bathroom, but he feels comfortable checking his emails and text messages in the bathroom, and smells and noises do not bother him. He then stated he does not like using the dining area inside or outside because of the noise, the complaint indicates.

Butler admitted he sometimes leans up against the divider when he is having these stomach issues or feels tired. He said he sometimes fall asleep while in the bathroom, the complaint notes.

Butler recalled the events from earlier, telling Officer Rinker he was in the bathroom between 8:30 a.m. and 9:00 a.m., when the incident was reported to have happened. Butler said he “may have leaned against the wall but nothing more.” He denied removing the toilet paper from the hole, the complaint states.

Butler told Officer Rinker the hole in the wall has been there for over a year. He denied any mental health issues, but he did feel confident in telling Officer Rinker he is impotent. Butler volunteered this information and told Officer Rinker he has used several pills to enhance his sexual drive, but nothing works for him, the complaint indicates.

Officer Rinker asked Butler if that was the reason he was using the men’s bathroom at the gas station. Butler said he does not even try anymore and that the gas station bathroom is not the place for that, the complaint notes.

Butler denied masturbating, telling Officer Rinker again there was no sense in trying if he could not get it up. Butler would occasionally give a “confused stern” look when asked about the bathroom stall. He would not admit to invading the victim’s privacy, the complaint states.

Officer Rinker asked Butler to take a written statement form, think about the events that morning, and write a statement to drop off next week about the incident. Several staff members at the gas station reported Butler is in the bathroom for at least an hour every time he visits the store. The hours vary—sometimes Butler arrives around breakfast or lunch—but rarely Butler is seen using the restroom after lunch, the complaint indicates.

A few concerned customers have reported a man masturbating in the men’s bathroom, the complaint notes.

At approximately 9:08 a.m., on August 28, Officer Rinker received a phone call from the Brookville Police Department secretary that was here to speak with her, the complaint states.

Butler was in the recorded interview room when he admitted he looked through the hole in the wall into the other stall, the complaint indicates.

Butler told Officer Rinker he had a prior conviction for the same thing in DuBois, and he was in counseling for a while, the complaint notes.

Butler learned his triggers and was trying to avoid those triggers. He told Officer Rinker he did take the toilet paper out of the hole, but continued to deny the masturbation, the complaint states.

Butler told Officer Rinker he was molested as a child and continues to suffer the trauma of that incident. Butler feels he was “triggered by the fact the church wanted him kicked out.” He expressed a “deep root in his faith despite the flaw,” according to the complaint.

Butler faces a preliminary hearing on October 12, at 2:30 p.m. with Judge Bazylak presiding.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.