7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Sunday, September 10, 2023 @ 12:09 AM
Today
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. Areas of fog between 9am and 11am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9pm. Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. North wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday
Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 77. North wind 3 to 5 mph.
Monday Night
Patchy fog after 10pm. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
Tuesday
A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. South wind 6 to 9 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11pm, then showers likely between 11pm and 2am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday
A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 47.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 70.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.
