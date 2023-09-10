Betty A. Bowser, 83, of Rimersburg, PA went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Friday, September 8, 2023, at her home.

She was born October 8, 1939 in Clarion, PA, the daughter of Paul and Beulah (Darr) Hawk.

Betty was a lifetime resident of Clarion County and was a member of Baker Street Church of God and attended the Wildcat Wesleyan Methodist Church.

She worked as a presser for Nu-B Garment in New Bethlehem for many years until retiring in 1990.

Flower gardening was one of Betty’s favorite hobbies and she was a talented crafter and seamstress.

She enjoyed sewing and participating in Sligo’s Christmas Craft Show for more than 20 years.

Betty used her talents to decorate her church and help her husband, “Teddy,” with his woodcrafts.

She loved to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers, especially with her grandson Noah.

Betty will be remembered for her strong faith, her resilience and deep love for her family who she always put first.

She will be deeply missed by her son, Gary P. Bowser and wife, Marci, of Sligo; daughters, Sue Divins and husband, Barry, of Rimersburg, Patty Boltz, of Rimersburg, Penny Vereb and husband, Matthew, of Rimersburg, and Deanna McGarrity and husband, Brian, of Sligo; grandchildren, Jennifer Fleeger and husband, Justin, Jessica Divins, Janele Wolbert and husband, Corey, Stephanie Crissman and husband, Jason, and Andrea Schreckengost and husband, Jason, Nate Boltz and fiancée, Katie, Noah and Truman Vereb, Sammi McGarrity, Kassie Carnahan and husband Ben, Joshua Bowser and wife Jessica, Zachary Bowser and wife, Courtney and Luke Bowser and wife Drew; 16 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews including Donna who she shared a special bond with and sister-in-law Janet Stewart and brother-in-law, Walter “Bud” Bowser and wife Marsha.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Gary A. “Teddy” Bowser, whom she married September 27, 1956 and who passed away March 17, 2016; brother, Larry Hawk; and sister, Sylvia Vogel and her beloved dog Jingles.

The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 PM on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home, 758 Main Street, Rimersburg.

Additional visitation will be from 10 AM until the time of funeral services at 11 AM on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at the funeral home, with the Rev. Mark Deeter officiating.

Burial will be in Rimersburg Cemetery, Rimersburg, Pennsylvania.

Contributions can be made in Betty’s honor to Southern Clarion County Ambulance, PO Box 369, Rimersburg, PA 16248.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

To send a condolence to Betty’s family or view a tribute honoring her life, visit www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.

