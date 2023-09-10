 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Vanilla-Butter Sugar Cookies

Sunday, September 10, 2023 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Children like to help with the cookie decorating!

Ingredients

1-1/2 cups butter, softened
1-1/2 cups sugar

2 large eggs, room temperature
2 tablespoons vanilla extract
4 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon cream of tartar

Frosting:
1-1/2 cups confectioners’ sugar
3 tablespoons butter, softened
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
1 to 2 tablespoons 2% milk
Optional: Food coloring, sprinkles, and colored sugar

Directions

-Cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Beat in eggs and vanilla. In another bowl, whisk flour, salt, baking soda, and cream of tartar. Gradually beat into creamed mixture. Refrigerate, covered, for 30 minutes.

-Preheat oven to 350°. On a lightly floured surface, roll the dough to 1/4-inch thickness. Cut with floured 2-1/2-in.cookie cutters. Place 1 in. apart on ungreased baking sheets; chill in refrigerator for 15 minutes. Bake for 10-12 minutes. Cool on wire racks.

-For frosting, beat confectioners’ sugar, butter, vanilla, and enough milk to reach the desired consistency. If desired, add a few drops of food coloring. Cut a small hole in the tip of a pastry bag or in a corner of a food-safe plastic bag; transfer frosting to the bag. Pipe decorations. Sprinkle with colored sugar or decorate with sugar pearls.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.