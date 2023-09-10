Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Vanilla-Butter Sugar Cookies

Children like to help with the cookie decorating!

Ingredients

1-1/2 cups butter, softened

1-1/2 cups sugar



2 large eggs, room temperature2 tablespoons vanilla extract4 cups all-purpose flour1 teaspoon salt1 teaspoon baking soda1 teaspoon cream of tartar

Frosting:

1-1/2 cups confectioners’ sugar

3 tablespoons butter, softened

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 to 2 tablespoons 2% milk

Optional: Food coloring, sprinkles, and colored sugar

Directions

-Cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Beat in eggs and vanilla. In another bowl, whisk flour, salt, baking soda, and cream of tartar. Gradually beat into creamed mixture. Refrigerate, covered, for 30 minutes.

-Preheat oven to 350°. On a lightly floured surface, roll the dough to 1/4-inch thickness. Cut with floured 2-1/2-in.cookie cutters. Place 1 in. apart on ungreased baking sheets; chill in refrigerator for 15 minutes. Bake for 10-12 minutes. Cool on wire racks.

-For frosting, beat confectioners’ sugar, butter, vanilla, and enough milk to reach the desired consistency. If desired, add a few drops of food coloring. Cut a small hole in the tip of a pastry bag or in a corner of a food-safe plastic bag; transfer frosting to the bag. Pipe decorations. Sprinkle with colored sugar or decorate with sugar pearls.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.