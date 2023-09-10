Local Man Accused of Assaulting 10-Year-Old Boy Because He Asked His Mom for ‘V-Bucks’

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a 10-year-old boy because he asked his mom for V-Bucks.

Court documents indicate the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 45-year-old Robert L. Stevenson, of Sligo, on Tuesday, September 5, in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, Detective Roger Wright and Officer Justin O’Neil were dispatched around 7:57 a.m. on Sunday, August 13, to Grand Avenue Extension in Clarion Borough for a trespass report.

Detective Wright is familiar with this address as he and Officer Neil Kemmer previously served a trespassing notice to Robert Stevenson on May 11, 2023. The notice served to Stevenson was dated May 10 from the Community Manager advising that he is no longer permitted on the property, the complaint states.

Both officers arrived on the scene at approximately 8:00 a.m. and observed Stevenson on the property on a red and white “NEXT” bicycle. Stevenson was exiting the property upon police arrival, the complaint indicates.

Detective Wright exited his patrol vehicle and placed Stevenson into custody.

Stevenson asked what he did wrong, and Detective Wright informed him he had served him on May 11 with a notice from the manager that he was not permitted on the property. He also reminded Stevenson that on the day he served him, if he was found on the property, he would be arrested, the complaint notes.

Stevenson then became argumentative and advised that the manager doesn’t have the authority to keep him off the property and that he has been staying at the residence since a couple days after the notice was served, the complaint states.

Detective Wright informed him the manager does have the authority, and he was told by police not to be on the property, the complaint continues.

According to the complaint, Stevenson was found to be in possession of a black backpack when he was taken into custody.

Detective Wright conducted a search incident to arrest and located a white container labeled “Hybrid Flower 3.5g” containing suspected marijuana. Stevenson relayed the container contained his medical marijuana and that he has a card. Detective Wright advised Stevenson that it is not legal to possess marijuana without it being in the factory packaging with his name on it, according to the complaint.

Then, Officer O’Neil spoke with the caller who relayed that Stevenson arrived at her residence on Saturday and refused to leave. The caller and Stevenson then argued. The caller advised that her 10-year-old son asked her for V-Bucks (online currency in a video game) and this made Stevenson mad. He then tackled the juvenile, and he claimed to be tickling him, the complaint indicates.

The caller said she and the juvenile asked Stevenson several times to stop, but he would not stop. The juvenile was left with bruises and scratches from this incident, the complaint notes.

Officer O’Neil then spoke to the juvenile, who stated the same events as the caller.

Written statements were collected from both parties and photographs of scratches on the juvenile’s abdomen and back. Photographs were also taken of two bruises on the juvenile’s back–one bruise located on the mid right side of his back and one on the lower right side of his back, the complaint states.

Detective Wright then contacted Clarion County Probation Officer (P.O.) Erin Hopkins and advised her about what was going on. P.O. Hopkins relayed she would email a detainer for Stevenson to the Clarion Borough Police Department, the complaint indicates.

Stevenson advised he wanted to give his side of the story. He was read his Miranda rights at 8:25 a.m. at the Clarion Borough Police Station.

According to the complaint, Stevenson signed the form, agreed to speak in a recorded interview. He admitted to being on the property several times, but denied purposely hurting the juvenile. He advised that he was only tickling the juvenile’s foot.

He was arraigned at 10:26 a.m. on Wednesday, September 6, on the following charges in front of Judge Quinn:

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 1

Marijuana-Small Amount Personal Use, Misdemeanor

Criminal Trespass/Simple Trespasser, Summary

Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Unable to post $10,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, September 19, at 11:30 a.m. with Judge Quinn presiding.

