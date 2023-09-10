Rose M. Guth, 92, of Leeper, passed away surrounded by her loving family at her daughter’s home Friday, September 8, 2023 after a period of declining health.

She was born on June 22, 1931 in Lucinda and was the daughter of the late William S. and Loretta R. Schwabenbauer Bauer.

Rose was married to Francis M. Guth on October 17, 1964 at St. Joseph Church in Lucinda and he preceded her in death on January 1, 2014.

Rose was a dedicated mother and enjoyed spending time with her children.

She cherished her time with her grandchildren who brought her tremendous joy.

She loved to cook and sew.

Fresh food from the garden was canned and frozen every summer in preparation for winter.

Rose especially loved to mow her lawn, sitting on the porch swing on warm summer evenings, and having picnics.

During the winter, many evenings were spent playing cards with family and friends.

She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Crown.

Rose is survived by her children; William Guth of Clarion, Terry Guth and his wife Teresa of New Wilmington, Trudy Griebel and her husband Richard of Lucinda, Benedict Guth of Leeper, and Allen Guth of Lickingville.

She is also survived by her grandchildren Garret Guth and his wife Camrynn, Ashten Guth, Kaitlyn Guth, and Brady Guth.

Rose is survived by her sister Patricia Ochs and husband Regis of Lucinda and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Howard, Thomas, and William and her sisters Dorothy, Mildred, and Alice.

Friends and family will be received from 10:00 to 11:00 AM on Thursday, September 14 at St. Mary Church, 117 Lencer Drive, Crown, PA 16220.

A mass of Christian burial will follow at 11:00 AM with Rev. Cory Pius of the church as celebrant.

Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Borland-Ensminger Funeral Home, Inc. in Leeper was entrusted with arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.borlandensmingerfh.com.

