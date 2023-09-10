 

State Police Searching for Hit-and-Run Suspect

Sunday, September 10, 2023 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

walmart-hit-and-runCRANBERRY, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run accident in the Cranberry Walmart parking lot on Friday.

According to Trooper Highfield, the incident occurred on September 8 at 1:06 p.m., in the parking lot of the Walmart
along Kimberly Lane in Cranberry Township, Venango County.

walmart-hit-and-run-2

Police said the suspect, pictured above, was driving a maroon Chevrolet Silverado 2500 4-door pickup truck.

Anyone with information that may lead to the identification of the suspect is asked to contact Trooper Highfield at 814-676-6596.


