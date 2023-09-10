Sligo Borough Appoints New Code Enforcement Officer and Council Member

SLIGO, Pa. (EYT) – Last month Sligo Borough Council saw two resignations–Mayor Jeremy Shumaker as the code enforcement officer and council member Tyler Smith.

(Pictured above: Sligo Borough President Sherry Laughlin welcomes new councilman Mark Dell.)

The Council moved forward at its September meeting with the appointment of council member Jason Kriebel as code enforcement officer.

Shumaker remains as mayor even though he does not attend monthly council meetings.

Mark Dell was appointed to Council last month, and a motion was passed at September’s meeting to support Tyler Smith’s replacement on the November ballot for a two-year term with the name of Mark Dell.

Regarding ordinance violations, Magistrate Jeff Miller suggested the borough send a recent letter to Jerry Best about past violations. Code Enforcement Officer Kriebel will file against Jerry Best and April Best.

President Sherry Laughlin reported that the Sligo Improvement Committee has dismantled itself, according to President Rick Smerkar, because they didn’t have enough support.

“They did a lot of good, though,” Laughlin explained. “They did a lot of great stuff for this town, and I think Rick will still be around some; I just think he just didn’t have enough help. They went way above and beyond what they started to do.”

Other recreation activities items discussed at the September meeting included the repair of spouting; completion of finishing the gym floor on August 22nd; and the COG Pool Park closed on August 27th. A complete report on the summer pool season will be prepared once season and financial records, including final deal bills paid and monies received. In addition, there is an electrical problem at the rec center; no lights are operating upstairs.

There are plans in the works for Sligo Development Council to print a brochure for Sligo Homes for the Holidays Craft and Gift Show in November. Laughlin said information will be emailed to over 50 visitors, reducing the number of copies required.

Updated pending Sligo Borough projects included the following:

HRG workers on the design of a 6-foot wide pedestrian bridge with roof.

Allocated American Rescue funds for the footbridge project–must be sent by December 31, 2026.

Front Street Extension Drainage Project: DGLVR grant awarded to Glen Construction who will provide the borough with bonds and schedule work. Project to be completed by October 3, 2023.

The next meeting of the Clarion County Emergency Medical Services Task Force is unknown.

No approval has been received by the Bureau of Forestry ATV signs. Sligo Borough will check again with the Bureau of Forestry to see why other municipalities have already received their signs.

Insurance payments for completed repairs of the fire hall did not include the entire costs, and the policy included a deductible amount. After considerable discussion, the Council decided to allow the fire department to request payment of the deductible from the fire tax collected by the borough.

New business:

Clarion County Tax Claim is holding a hearing on October 23, 2023, for any parties of interest to object to judicial sale listing; Cowatch property at 1400 Morris Street in Sligo Borough is listed. The judge will schedule the date of the sale at the hearing.

Clarion County Small Games of Chance training is on October 17th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Clarion County Complex Learning Center in Shippenville.

Clarion County Commissioners named the Clarion County Economic Development Corporation as a tourism promotion agency for Clarion County. In the coming weeks, borough council members must ratify a resolution passed by the commissioners.

