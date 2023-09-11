 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Monday, September 11, 2023 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today
Areas of fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Light northwest wind.
Tonight
Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 57. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

redbank-chevy-stacked-logo

Tuesday
A slight chance of showers between noon and 3pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely after 8pm. Cloudy, with a low around 56. West wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday
A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Northwest wind 9 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night
A slight chance of showers before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 45.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 70.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 46.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 73.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
