Birthday Wishes: Happy Belated Birthday, Emberly!

A birthday wish, brought to you by The Haskell House.

Happy Birthday, Emberly Autumn Troese!

Emberly turned six on Friday, September 8.

Submitted by Jamie Troese.

To submit a birthday announcement, email news@exploreClarion.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.