Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Kendra
Monday, September 11, 2023 @ 12:09 AM
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week sponsored by the Top Tier Federal Credit Union: Meet Kendra!
Kendra is a female Terrier mix puppy.
Her vaccinations are up-to-date.
According to the Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, Kendra is friendly and quiet.
She came to the rescue center as a stray.
For more information on her, visit Tri-County Animal Rescue Center website here, call 814-918-2032, or email contactus@tricounty-arc.org.
Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union.
Visit Top Tier Federal Credit Union at www.toptierfcu.org for more information.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.