Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Bratwurst Supper

It’s easy to season with onion soup mix and a little soy sauce!

Ingredients

3 pounds uncooked bratwurst links

3 pounds small red potatoes, cut into wedges



1 pound baby carrots1 large red onion, sliced and separated into rings2 jars (4-1/2 ounces each) whole mushrooms, drained1/4 cup butter, cubed1 envelope onion soup mix2 tablespoons soy sauce1/2 teaspoon pepper

Directions

-For each of 2 foil packets, arrange a double thickness of heavy-duty foil (about 17×15 in.) on a flat surface.

-Cut brats into thirds. Divide the brats, potatoes, carrots, onion and mushrooms evenly between the 2 double-layer foil rectangles. Dot with butter. Sprinkle with soup mix, soy sauce and pepper. Bring edges of foil together; crimp to seal, forming 2 large packets. Seal tightly; turn to coat.

-Grill, covered, over medium heat for 23-28 minutes on each side or until vegetables are tender and sausage is no longer pink. Open foil carefully to allow steam to escape.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

