Clarion River Brewing Company to Host First Annual Steinholding Championship During ALF
CLARION, Pa. – Clarion River Brewing Company, a microbrewery nestled on the corner of 6th and Main Street in Clarion, is holding their first annual Steinholding Championship during the 70th anniversary of Autumn Leaf Festival.
(The Rastal glass pictured above will be used for the Steinholding event. Photos by Adrian Weber.)
Participants will gather under the red light on 6th and Main on Parade Day, Saturday, October 7, at 11:30 a.m., with an outstretched arm and a mug in hand. (The mug will be filled with water for legality purposes.)
What is Steinholding?
According to the US Steinholding Association, Steinholding is a “traditional Bavarian strength contest in which competitors hold a full one-liter beer stein out in front of their bodies with a straight arm, parallel to the ground. You go as long as you can and the last person holding with good form is the winner.”
About the Contest
The contest is an Official US Sanctioned Steinholding event where the winner of each division is eligible to go to the Lehigh Valley International Airport the following weekend for the Pennsylvania Steinholding State Championship.
There will be male and female divisions.
A judge will be at the event for every five participants to make sure contestants keep their arms straight during the event.
As a reward for entering the event, participants get to keep their Polish-made one-liter Rastal mug and enjoy a free 16-ounce beer afterwards in the back alley Brew Yard behind the restaurant.
In addition to the mug and beer, winners receive the following:
- $150.00
- WWE-style Championship Belt
- Bragging rights
A half-liter Rastal mug will also be for sale, and the brewery is running a fill special with each mug purchase.
Bryan Smith, owner of Clarion River Brewing Company (CRBC), told exploreClarion.com, “We’d like to get as many people to pack in as possible. The goal is to draw some people from out of the area and get them to Clarion for ALF.”
Smith added, “I want to make this an annual event that grows each year.”
Register for the event on the Clarion River Brewing Company’s website.
(Pictured above: CRBC on the corner of 6th and Main in downtown Clarion, Pa.)
Smith is individually inviting everyone who is in the 1,000 Pound Club–squat, deadlift, and bench lifts added to total 1,000 lbs. or greater–at the YMCA.
“The more people to participate, the greater the entertainment value,” Smith said.
Registration is limited to 144 participants.
“I have to cap registration at 144 because that’s all the mugs I got. People better get registered fast!” Smith explained.
Learn more about the event and the rules at http://www.ussteinholding.com/.
Featured Fall Beers to Be Released in Mid-September at CRBC
Autumn Leaf Fiest
This Märzen lager, originating in Germany, has worked its way into the hearts of many American craft brewers and drinkers, and CRBC is no different.
CRBC’s Märzen is layered in malt depth characterized by flavors of toasted bread crust and biscuit. German noble hops bring floral and herbal aromas to the nose to round out this seasonal lager and balance the malty sweetness. Prost!
Ghost of Captain aLe
All of the spices we love in our pumpkin pie and our PSL (Pumpkin Spice Lager) packed into your pint at the pub.
Cinnamon, nutmeg, clove, cardamom, and allspice layered with a slight malty sweetness make this spiced ale a seasonal favorite.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.