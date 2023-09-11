Information Sought in Burglary of Camp on German Hill Road

KINGSLEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are seeking information on a burglary of camp on German Hill Road in Forest County.

According to a release issued by PSP Marienville on Sunday, September 10, troopers are investigating the burglary of a camp located off German Hill Road in Kingsley Township, Forest County.

Police say the burglary occurred sometime between January 2023 and September 2023.

The victim is a 42-year-old Butler man.

Anyone who has information about this incident is requested to contact PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.

