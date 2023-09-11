Local Man Faces Charges for Possessing Knife, Yelling Obscenities While Swinging Baseball Bat on School Property

MADISON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was arrested after he forced a school to go on lockdown for possessing a knife and yelling obscenities at staff while swinging a baseball bat on school grounds.

According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 36-year-old Clint Nathan Lineman, of Rimersburg, on Wednesday, September 6, in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office.

A trooper from PSP Clarion was dispatched to Union High School located at 354 Baker Street in Madison Township, Clarion County, around 10:21 a.m. on Tuesday, August 15, for a disorderly male on school property, according to a criminal complaint.

While en route, the trooper was advised that the male, later identified as Clint Lineman, was swinging a baseball bat and yelling at the school staff, the complaint states.

Upon the trooper’s arrival, Lineman had left the scene.

According to the complaint, the trooper interviewed school staff members, including two members of the Union School District Police. School staff reported that Lineman was in the baseball field, which was posted no trespassing, swinging a baseball bat and yelling obscenities.

The staff stated Lineman appeared to be violent and was making obscene gestures at them while swinging the bat in a violent manner, the complaint continues.

There were students and staff present at the school, and the school was placed on lockdown, the complaint notes.

Officer Boltz, of the Union School Police, related that when he arrived on the scene, he was able to deescalate Lineman, and he asked Lineman if he had any weapons on him. Officer Boltz related Lineman produced a black, spring-assisted, folding knife–which had metal knuckles on the handle–from his pocket, the complaint states.

Officer Boltz then seized the weapon and provided it to the PSP Clarion trooper, the complaint indicates.

Upon making contact with Lineman, he reportedly admitted to the trooper that he was at the school and possessed the weapon that Officer Boltz had seized, according to the complaint.

The following offenses were filed against Lineman on September 6:

Possession of Weapon On School Property, Misdemeanor 1

Make Repairs/Sell/Etc. Offensive Weapon, Misdemeanor 1

Disorderly Conduct Engage In Fighting, Misdemeanor 3

Defiant Trespass Posted, Summary

A preliminary arraignment is scheduled for Thursday, September 28, at 9:45 a.m. in front of Judge Miller.

