Maryne H. Black, 99, of Knox passed away peacefully at her home on September 9, 2023 surrounded by her family and caregivers.

Born June 11, 1924, in Rimersburg, Maryne was the daughter of the late Glenn and Louis Hiwiller.

Maryne graduated from White Memorial High School.

She then attended college at Belhaven University in Jackson Mississippi and Penn State University for education.

Maryne worked as a substitute teacher and was the Head Resident at the Ralston Hall at Clarion University.

Maryne married Raymond Giering, Marlin Doc” Fye and Ed Black all whom preceded her in death.

Maryne was a Brownie and Girl Scout leader and was a member of the Eastern Star, Knox United Methodist Church, Clarion Civic Club and numerous Bridge Clubs.

Maryne loved people and especially enjoyed spending time with children and young adults.

She was affectionately known as “Mom” in her job as Resident Director at Ralston Hall in Clarion.

Maryne loved playing cards, singing in the church choir and dancing as a teen.

One of her greatest loves was shopping and interacting with all the clerks as they became friends.

Her family is where she found her greatest enjoyment.

She was so proud of her son Jack’s musical abilities, and spent hours listening to his music.

Maryne is survived by her daughter Jill (Kerry) Miller of Tyrone; her stepchildren Karen (Mike) Wilson of Venus, Barb (Chris) Kerle of Shippenville, Mark (Janice) Black of Shippenville, Ed (Karen) Black of Shippenville and Terry (Cindy) Black of Shippenville; her grandchildren Melisa (Kevin) Siegel of Fryburg, Kellyn (Timothy) Perez of Chaska, MN, Bryan Miller of Tyrone and Lauren (Michael) Merwin of Limestone; great grandchildren Trey (Kristal) Siegel of Butler, Jess Siegel of Pittsburgh and Erin Siegel of Grove City; great great grandchildren Jaxon, HallieJo and Jennings Siegel.

Also surviving are a daughter in law Sammikay Giering of Knox; many step grandchildren, step great grandchildren and long time family friends Larry and Cindy Lewis.

Along with her parents and husbands, Maryne was preceded in death by two sons Jack Giering and Earl Fye and three brothers Jack Hiwiller, Glenn Hiwiller and Dick Hiwiller.

Private services are being held by the family.

The family would like to thank VNA Hospice and all of Maryne’s wonderful caregivers who made her last few years very special.

Friends can share memories and leave condolences by visiting www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be sent to the Clarion Forest VNA, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion PA 16214.

