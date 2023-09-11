Police Investigating After Vehicle Slams Into Road Sign at High Rate of Speed on Route 36

FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An investigation is underway after a vehicle slammed into a road sign in Farmington Township on Friday evening.

According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash happened around 6:24 p.m. on Friday, September 8, on State Route 36, in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Police say an unknown vehicle was traveling north at an “apparent high rate of speed” and failed to negotiate a right-hand turn.

The vehicle then went off the left side of the southbound lane and struck a PennDOT sign.

According to police, the vehicle continued north, failing to make notification of the crash.

