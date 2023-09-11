Police Seeking Information on ATV Stolen in Forest County

TIONESTA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville are asking for the public’s help with information regarding the theft of an ATV in Forest County.

According to State Police in Marienville, the theft took place sometime between 8:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. on Friday, September 8, in the area of Pipe Lane and Rocky Top Lane in Tionesta Township, Forest County.

Police say the ATV is a 1986 black Kawasaki utility.

A lawn mower battery (valued at $50.00) was also stolen, according to police.

The victims are a 60-year-old female and a 64-year-old male, both of Cranberry.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.

