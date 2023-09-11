Robert C. “Bob” Culbertson, 83, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 at Clarview Nursing Center.

He was born on April 2, 1940 in Rimersburg, the son of Ronald and Alice (Brothers) Culbertson.

Bob owned and operated Culbertson Machine which was formally O.C. Lindenpitz & Son owned by Elaine’s father and grandfather.

The business originally started out as a blacksmith shop.

Bob took over the business in 1990 and renamed it Culbertson Machine.

He was a former member of the Rimersburg Hose Company.

Bob enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, going to car races, and playing cards.

He will be remembered for being a hard worker, and a wonderful husband, father, Papa, and friend.

He loved attending and watching his grandkids ball games.

His memory will be cherished by his loving wife, Elaine Culbertson; son, Kevin Culbertson and wife, Fran, of Rimersburg; daughter, Laurie Hughes and husband, Steve, of Rimersburg; Six Grandchildren, Brenna Hergenroeder and husband, Matt, Jamie Hughes and wife, Jesse, Curtis Hughes, Steph Brown and husband, Mark, Kacey Culbertson, Kirsten Campbell and husband, Shane; 13 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren and one on the way; brother, Richard “Rick” Culbertson and wife, Vicki, of Rimersburg; a sister, Janet Charney of Butler and sister-in-law Kay Culbertson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Buster Culbertson and daughter Robin Renee Culbertson who died in 1963.

Friends and family will be received from 4-6 PM on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023 at Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 758 Main Street, Rimersburg.

Interment will be in Rimersburg Cemetery, Rimersburg, PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in Bob’s honor to the Rimersburg Hose Company, 484 Main Street, Rimersburg, PA 16248.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Bob’s family please visit, www.bauerfuneral.com.

