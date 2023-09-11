 

Heeter Lumber to Host Customer Appreciation Day at New Bethlehem Location on Friday

Monday, September 11, 2023 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

Heeter New BethlehemNEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Heeter Lumber is hosting a Customer Appreciation Day at their New Bethlehem location on Friday, September 15.

Stop by for vendors, giveaways, and door prizes.

A free lunch will be served from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m while supplies last.

Customer Appreciation Day is Heeter Lumber’s way of saying “thank you” to all of their loyal customers!

Heeter Lumber is located at 402 W. Broad Street, New Bethlehem, Pa 16242.

For more information about Heeter Lumber, please visit www.heeterlumber.com or visit them on Facebook.

