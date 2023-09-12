 

Child, Two Others Transported to Hospital After Crash on Route 66

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Ambulance aa (1)JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A child passenger and two others were taken to Clarion Hospital following a multi-vehicle crash on Route 66.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the crash happened around 6:23 p.m. on Thursday, September 7, on State Route 66 in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Police say a 2012 Dodge Durango driven by a 17-year-old male, of Marienville, was sitting stationary in the northbound travel lane while waiting to navigate a left-hand turn into the parking lot of the Dollar General store.

The rear-end of the Dodge was then struck by a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt operated by 18-year-old Jesse J. Fitzgerald, of Vowinckel, which caused the Dodge to skid approximately five feet to its final rest in the northbound travel lane.

The operator of the Dodge and two passengers—39-year-old Tamie R. Bradybaugh and a 12-year-old male, both of Marienville—suffered suspected minor injuries.

All occupants of the Dodge were using seat belts.

All three occupants were transported to Clarion Hospital by Clarion Hospital EMS.

Fitzgerald was not using a seat belt; however, he was not injured.

Both vehicles sustained disabling damage.

According to police, Fitzgerald was charged with a traffic violation.


