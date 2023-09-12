7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Tuesday, September 12, 2023 @ 12:09 AM
Today
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight
Showers likely, mainly before 2am. Patchy fog between 11pm and 1am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 57. Northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday
A chance of showers. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 68. North wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 45.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 70.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 44.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 73.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.
Sunday Night
A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.
