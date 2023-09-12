AAA: Gas Prices Continue to Fall in Pa.

CLARION CO., Pa. — Gas prices are two cents lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.838 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.838

Average price during the week of September 5, 2023: $3.852

Average price during the week of September 12, 2022: $3.984

Clarion County drivers are paying an average of $3.894 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Venango County, the standard price is $3.970. Forest County drivers are paying an average of $3.912 a gallon. The average in Jefferson County is $3.827.

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$3.892 Altoona

$3.729 Beaver

$3.758 Bradford

$3.742 Brookville

$3.932 Butler

$3.888 Clarion

$3.853 DuBois

$3.955 Erie

$3.847 Greensburg

$3.894 Indiana

$3.870 Jeannette

$3.872 Kittanning

$3.897 Latrobe

$3.620 Meadville

$3.996 Mercer

$3.647 New Castle

$3.859 New Kensington

$3.991 Oil City

$3.837 Pittsburgh

$3.611 Sharon

$3.796 Uniontown

$3.999 Warren

$3.778 Washington

Trend Analysis:

The national average for a gallon of gas is up two cents over the past week to $3.83. The increase comes after a recent uptick in the price of oil, the primary ingredient in gasoline. Today’s national average is a penny less than a month ago but 12 cents more than a year ago.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased from 9.07 to 9.32 million barrels per day last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks dropped from 217.4 to 214.7 million barrels.

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate rose by 85 cents to settle at $87.54. The price of oil has increased amid news that Saudi Arabia plans to continue its voluntary 1 million barrels per day production cut through the end of the year. Additionally, the EIA reported that total domestic commercial crude inventories decreased significantly from 422.9 to 416.6 million barrels.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at gasprices.aaa.com.

