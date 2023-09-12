 

Area Teen Loses Control of Vehicle, Strikes Guide Rail Off Route 68

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

police-light-barTOBY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say an area teen lost control of her vehicle and struck a guide rail on Route 68 on Friday morning.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred around 10:23 a.m. on Friday, September 8, on State Route 68, in Toby Township, Clarion County.

Police say 18-year-old Christina N. Arnold, of Brookville, lost control of a 2000 Ford Mustang while traveling down hill on S-turns in the roadway.

The vehicle then collided with a guide rail near Merryman Road before coming to final rest and blocking the southbound lane of travel.

Arnold and a passenger—25-year-old Andrew L. Calvert, of Reynoldsville—were using seat belts and were not injured.

Police were assisted on scene by Southern Clarion EMS, Corman Towing, and Rimersburg Hose Company, Inc.

According to police, Arnold was charged with a traffic violation.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

