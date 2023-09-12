Cinnamon S. (Holt) Evans

Beloved daughter, sister, wife and mother, Cinnamon Sue (Holt) Evans, of Henry’s Bend was born on December 25, 1972, to the late Edwin “Pete” Holt Jr and Susan Carol “McGahey” Holt.

Cinnamon left this world surrounded at home with her loving family on September 9, 2023.

Cinnamon blessed this world with her powerful loving presence for 50 years.

Cinnamon grew up and lived in her favorite place to be Henry’s Bend.

This is where she always said she felt at peace and enlightened by the calmness of its serenity.

As a young girl she was able to defeat cancer and be a proud cancer survivor.

She graduated from West Forest High School in 1991.

After graduation Cinnamon began her working career as an EMT for Community Ambulance.

This is where she caught the eye of Robert E. Evans Jr.

It was love at first sight for Bob.

He won her heart and she was truly devoted to him.

The two were married in 1993 and had their first child, Cassandra Sue in 1996, which was followed by Kyle Wray in 1999.

In 2005, Cinnamon created and developed Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Venango County.

Cinnamon was the Executive director until her retirement in 2022.

Cinnamon was known to all as a do-er.

If you wanted something done, everyone knew that she would be the first to jump in and help.

Her passion for advocacy and dedication to children will be a legacy that will be unmatched by others.

Cinnamon received numerous accreditations from colleges and universities over the years.

These academic achievements led her to receiving county, state and national awards for her contributions towards advocacy for children.

Her countless hours and love for the children in Venango County led to The City of Oil City making a proclamation that January 12 is Cinnamon Evans’ Day.

Her proudest recognition of her lifetime work will be given to her family on September 22 by CASA of Venango County.

This lifetime achievement award is one she held near and dear to her heart and was looking forward to receiving it.

Cinnamon had active roles in many committees and groups over the years.

She was a past board member of the Henry’s Bend Chapel and enjoyed volunteering for many local events.

One of her yearly favorite events that she chaired was the Bluegrass festival.

Her interests always centered around celebrations, music, reading, writing, and most importantly family time on her famous porch.

Cinnamon wanted to have a Celebration of Life to be held at the Henry’s Bend Chapel instead of a funeral.

She wanted her family and friends to share love and memories of her time with them in a joyous event.

This event will be on September 30, 2023 at 5 PM to 8 PM with fireworks to follow.

Cinnamon is survived by her loving husband Robert “Bob”, her two children “Cassandra and Kyle”, her sister Brandy Sue Holt-Bromley, and her husband Heath along with their children Easton and Colton”, and her mother Susan Holt as well as other relatives.

She will be greatly missed by all.

The family requests that memorial donations can be given on her behalf to CASA of Venango County or Precious Paws Animal Rescue of Franklin, PA.

