Clarion Borough Declares September as Foodstock Month

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — Join the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry for the 25th Annual Clarion County Community Bank “Foodstock,” a countywide food drive that collects non-perishable, non-expired food items, benefiting local food banks.

By proclamation of the Clarion Borough, September is officially “FoodStock” Month in Clarion!

Collection containers will also be available at the following businesses throughout the month of September:

– BHS Family Healthcare of Clarion,



– Burford & Henry Real Estate Services– Burns & Burns Insurance– Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry– Clarion County Community Bank (Clarion, New Bethlehem & Rimersburg locations)– Clarion County YMCA– Clarion Forest VNA– Clarion Mall– Foxburg Free Library– Rimersburg Senior Center– St. Joseph Church– Strattanville Borough– Tom’s Riverside (Knox, New Bethlehem and Rimersburg locations)– Water Run (Highland Oaks)

Donations can also be dropped off at the official “FoodStock” headquarters location, Clarion Ford Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM during the entire week of the 70th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival.

During September, several groups are distributing food collection bags in the Clarion, Knox, Marianne, Rimersburg, Sligo, and Strattanville areas. Some communities have already been delivered.

The bags will have tags to indicate who your volunteer group is and when they will be back around to collect the filled bags.

For more information on the Clarion County Community Bank “FoodStock” and other ways to donate, contact the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry at 814-226-9161 or info@clarionpa.com.

