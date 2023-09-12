Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Sausage Sauerkraut Supper

With big, tender chunks of sausage, potatoes, and carrots, this meal-in-one has an old-world flavor that will satisfy the heartiest of appetites!

Ingredients

4 cups carrot chunks (2-inch pieces)

4 cups red potato chunks



2 cans (14 ounces each) sauerkraut, rinsed and drained2-1/2 pounds fresh Polish sausage links1 medium onion, thinly sliced3 garlic cloves, minced1-1/2 cups dry white wine or chicken broth1 teaspoon pepper1/2 teaspoon caraway seeds

Directions

-In a 5-qt. slow cooker, layer the carrots, potatoes and sauerkraut. In a large skillet, brown sausages. When cool enough to handle, cut into 3-inch pieces; transfer to slow cooker (slow cooker will be full). Reserve 1 tablespoon drippings; saute onion and garlic in reserved drippings until tender.

-Gradually add wine. Bring to a boil; stir to loosen browned bits. Stir in pepper and caraway. Pour over sausage. Cover and cook on low for 8-10 hours or until a thermometer inserted in the sausage reads 160°.

