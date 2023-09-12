 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Sausage Sauerkraut Supper

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

With big, tender chunks of sausage, potatoes, and carrots, this meal-in-one has an old-world flavor that will satisfy the heartiest of appetites!

Ingredients

4 cups carrot chunks (2-inch pieces)
4 cups red potato chunks

2 cans (14 ounces each) sauerkraut, rinsed and drained
2-1/2 pounds fresh Polish sausage links
1 medium onion, thinly sliced
3 garlic cloves, minced
1-1/2 cups dry white wine or chicken broth
1 teaspoon pepper
1/2 teaspoon caraway seeds

Directions

-In a 5-qt. slow cooker, layer the carrots, potatoes and sauerkraut. In a large skillet, brown sausages. When cool enough to handle, cut into 3-inch pieces; transfer to slow cooker (slow cooker will be full). Reserve 1 tablespoon drippings; saute onion and garlic in reserved drippings until tender.

-Gradually add wine. Bring to a boil; stir to loosen browned bits. Stir in pepper and caraway. Pour over sausage. Cover and cook on low for 8-10 hours or until a thermometer inserted in the sausage reads 160°.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


