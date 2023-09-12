James D. Vogan, Jr., 58, of Oil City, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, after a 12-year battle with cancer, Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh.

Born July 23, 1965, in Oil City, he was the son of Darlene J. Fry Cubbon and the late James D. Vogan, Sr.

Jim graduated from Oil City High School in the class of 1983.

He worked for years in the automotive industry in sales, and as a service manager and was most recently working for Allegheny Toyota.

Jim loved riding his Harley-Davidson and enjoyed bowling in league matches, golfing with his family, and watching football.

He loved cheering for the Pittsburgh Steelers and his favorite college football team, Penn State.

He most enjoyed all the lunch dates, late night talks, and special times he spent with Nicki.

Mr. Vogan was Protestant by faith and attended the Nazarene Church in Oil City as well as attending churches in the Oil City Catholic Community with his fiancée Lisa.

Surviving are his fiancée, Lisa M. Wassil of Oil City; his mother and step-father, Darlene and John Cubbon of Oil City; three step-daughters, Amanda Stevens and her husband Jake of Oil City, Erica Gammello and her husband Nick of Franklin, and Nicki Petro of Oil City; and a step-granddaughter, Ellie Stevens.

Also surviving are two step brothers and their families, John R. Cubbon and his wife Anzhelika and their daughter, Ivanka of Katy, TX, and Jamie J. Cubbon and his wife Renee of Oil City and their children, Natalie and Sydney Cubbon, and Christian McAdoo and his wife Christina, Eden, Jordan, and Logan McAdoo.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a stepbrother, Jeff Cubbon; and his beloved dog Kenai.

Visitation will be held at the Morrison Funeral Home on Friday, September 15, 2023, from 6 to 8 pm, and again on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at the First Church of God in Oil City from 10 to 11 am.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at 11 am at the First Church of God in Oil City with the Rev. William Hopkins officiating.

Interment will be in Shaw Farm Cemetery.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the doctors, nurses, and aides who helped Jim for the last 51 days at UPMC Shadyside and suggest memorials in Jim’s name be made to the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.