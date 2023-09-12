Karen L. (Nuttall) Hummel, 68, of Titusville passed on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at her residence with her family by her side.

She was born July 8, 1955, in Erie PA to the late Donald T. Nutall and Guila E. Atkin.

Karen married Paul Hummel on January 31, 1976, in Titusville.

She graduated from Titusville High School, class of 1973.

She was employed at Cassidy, Anderson and Kane (formerly Sean Cassidy and Associates) for several years, until her retirement due to illness.

Karen enjoyed playing cards with her card club and their outings.

She also enjoyed her flower garden and traveling.

Her favorite trip was to Australia in 2011.

Most of all she enjoyed being with her family and her dog, Ava.

She is survived by her husband, Paul Hummel of Titusville; two daughters, Terra Hummel Pasquarella and husband Rich of King of Prussia PA, Chelsey Hummel Eiben and husband Mike of Pittsburgh; a son, Andrew Hummel of Butler; granddaughter, Caeli Pasquarella of King of Prussia; and a sister, Kathy Wagner of Tidioute; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her father Donald Nutall, mother, Guila Atkin and step-father, Arthur M. Atkin.

The family would like to thank AseraCare Hospice nurses and aids for their dedication and support.

No services will be observed at this time. Donations may be made to benefit AseraCare Hospice at www.Amedisys.com/donate.

Online condolences may be made to the family at https://www.garrettfuneralhomeinc.com/.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.