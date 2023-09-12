 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Karla S. Hilliard

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 @ 08:09 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-7iykOQlmO2HOMfV (1)Karla S. Hilliard, 63, of Fairmount City passed away on Sunday evening, September 10, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family.

Born on September 26, 1959, in Clarion, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Virginia (Ennis) Shreckengost.

She married Roger Hilliard on June 19, 1982, and he survives.

Karla worked as a custodian for the Redbank Valley High School District for twenty years.

She married Roger Hilliard on June 19, 1982, and he survives.

She is also survived by two daughters, Stephanie Hilliard (Richard Campbell, Jr.) of Fairmount City, and Jessica Hilliard (Wayne Wasser) of Knox; five grandchildren, Makenzie Craig, Kayden Craig, Colton Wasser, Kylie Wasser, and Payton Wasser; three siblings, David Shreckengost of Lancaster, Bobby Shreckengost of Ringgold, Becky Shreckengost of New Bethlehem; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday September 14, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Rob Cummins, Jr. officiating.

Interment will take place in the Mt. Zion Cemetery, Redbank Township, Armstrong County.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.