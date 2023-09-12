Karla S. Hilliard, 63, of Fairmount City passed away on Sunday evening, September 10, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family.

Born on September 26, 1959, in Clarion, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Virginia (Ennis) Shreckengost.

She married Roger Hilliard on June 19, 1982, and he survives.

Karla worked as a custodian for the Redbank Valley High School District for twenty years.

She is also survived by two daughters, Stephanie Hilliard (Richard Campbell, Jr.) of Fairmount City, and Jessica Hilliard (Wayne Wasser) of Knox; five grandchildren, Makenzie Craig, Kayden Craig, Colton Wasser, Kylie Wasser, and Payton Wasser; three siblings, David Shreckengost of Lancaster, Bobby Shreckengost of Ringgold, Becky Shreckengost of New Bethlehem; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday September 14, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Rob Cummins, Jr. officiating.

Interment will take place in the Mt. Zion Cemetery, Redbank Township, Armstrong County.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

