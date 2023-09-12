Police: Local Sex Offender Charged for Not Complying with Megan’s Law Requirements

KNOX BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police say a local sex offender was charged for failing to comply with Megan’s Law requirements.

According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 32-year-old Stephen Michael Deloe, of Knox, on Friday, September 1, in Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, Trooper Collett was dispatched around 4:03 p.m. on Thursday, August 31, to a domestic incident on State Route 338 in Beaver Township, Clarion County..

Trooper Collett arrived on the scene and interviewed a known female who related that Stephen Deloe is a Tier One sexual offender. She also related that she and Deloe were evicted from their residence on Trout Run Court in Clarion on August 9 after a hearing at District Judge Duane Quinn’s office, the complaint states.

She advised that Deloe has been residing with his cousin in Knox. She told police she offered to take him to PSP Clarion several times to update his Megan’s Law address, but he refused, the complaint indicates.

During the investigation, Trooper Collett interviewed Deloe’s cousin, who resides on Miller Street in Knox Borough. She related Stephen Deloe has been residing with her at this residence since August 19, according to the complaint.

The complaint notes that Deloe failed to update his Megan’s Law residency as required.

Trooper Collett then interviewed Deloe at the scene. He related he had only been staying at the residence for a day, and he’s only been working for a couple of days for a construction company, the complaint states.

Deloe was arraigned at 7:10 p.m. on Thursday, August 31, on the following charges in front of District Judge Jeffrey Miller:

Failure To Verify Address/Be Photographed, Felony 3

He was released on $2,500.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is set for Tuesday, September 19, at 10:45 a.m. with Judge Miller presiding.

According to Megan’s Law website, Deloe was convicted on December 18, 2013, for indecent assault of a minor. His registration began on March 26, 2014.

