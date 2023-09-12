 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Police: Local Sex Offender Charged for Not Complying with Megan’s Law Requirements

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-rPw7Oeu4QRHKlBe (1)KNOX BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police say a local sex offender was charged for failing to comply with Megan’s Law requirements.

According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 32-year-old Stephen Michael Deloe, of Knox, on Friday, September 1, in Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, Trooper Collett was dispatched around 4:03 p.m. on Thursday, August 31, to a domestic incident on State Route 338 in Beaver Township, Clarion County..

Trooper Collett arrived on the scene and interviewed a known female who related that Stephen Deloe is a Tier One sexual offender. She also related that she and Deloe were evicted from their residence on Trout Run Court in Clarion on August 9 after a hearing at District Judge Duane Quinn’s office, the complaint states.

She advised that Deloe has been residing with his cousin in Knox. She told police she offered to take him to PSP Clarion several times to update his Megan’s Law address, but he refused, the complaint indicates.

During the investigation, Trooper Collett interviewed Deloe’s cousin, who resides on Miller Street in Knox Borough. She related Stephen Deloe has been residing with her at this residence since August 19, according to the complaint.

The complaint notes that Deloe failed to update his Megan’s Law residency as required.

Trooper Collett then interviewed Deloe at the scene. He related he had only been staying at the residence for a day, and he’s only been working for a couple of days for a construction company, the complaint states.

Deloe was arraigned at 7:10 p.m. on Thursday, August 31, on the following charges in front of District Judge Jeffrey Miller:

  • Failure To Verify Address/Be Photographed, Felony 3

He was released on $2,500.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is set for Tuesday, September 19, at 10:45 a.m. with Judge Miller presiding.

According to Megan’s Law website, Deloe was convicted on December 18, 2013, for indecent assault of a minor. His registration began on March 26, 2014.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.