Preliminary Master Plan to Be Presented for the Fox-Hunt Community Park in Foxburg

FOXBURG, Pa. (EYT) — Allegheny River Trail in Clarion County (ARTinCC) is inviting the public to a presentation of a Preliminary Master Plan for the Fox-Hunt Community Park in Foxburg.

This meeting is open to the public and will take place on Thursday, September 21, at 6:30 p.m., at the Crawford Center (formerly the Emlenton High School) in Emlenton.

For the past several years, a group of volunteers has been planning and working on the Allegheny River Trail in Clarion County connecting Foxburg to Emlenton and, by extension, to Parker.

Construction on the full first mile of the bike trail by ARTinCC north of State Route 58 will begin as soon as DCNR sends the final contract for signature. ARTinCC has been waiting since October 2022, and the contract production is imminent.

In addition to the bike trail and in cooperation with Foxburg Borough, ARTinCC has received a Planning Grant to develop a Community Park at the intersection of Route 58 and Main Street on land purchased by ARTinCC.

The Park Planning Committee has been meeting regularly and soliciting input from some of the key players in the community.

Bob Genter and Matt Lokay, of Mackin Engineering, based on decades of experience planning such parks, have developed a Preliminary Master Plan, which they will present for public comment at this meeting.

If you would like to see the park site prior to the meeting, feel free to walk around the area north of the bridge.

Several ARTinCC committee members will be available at Foxburg Pizza to tour the site from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 20.

Closing the gap in this Rails-to-Trails bike trail and creating this park will connect Parker all the way to Titusville, and eventually to Erie, and then south to Pittsburgh. This trail link will bring bikers, hikers, cross-country skiers, and paddlers to the Tri-Community area.

In the immediate future, ARTinCC will begin implementing a separate $100,000.00 grant to create about 75 additional parking spots for the trail and shared use by the borough businesses. Also included in this grant is fencing to keep cyclists and hikers safe from the Shoup Trucking Company operations.

A new, safe, boat launch is also a high priority.

ARTinCC’s next step is to accept the public’s ideas as additional key players and the public who will use this park.

You can download a PDF of the complete plan on artincc.org/news.

As you will learn, there will be many opportunities for volunteers, fundraisers, donors at all levels, and local businesses to supply materials and services.

Please look over the plan and come to the meeting prepared to offer your suggestions and your help. This is a huge, long-term project, and it will take the efforts of many people in the community.

The Crawford Center is located at 511 Hill Street in Emlenton.

Learn more about ARTinCC, donate, and volunteer on www.artincc.org.

