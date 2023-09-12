Central Clarion Wildcats Launch Fundraising Effort for New Co-Op Wrestling Program

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The new Central Clarion Wildcats wrestling team, a co-op team comprised of students from Clarion Area, Clarion-Limestone, North Clarion, and Keystone School Districts, has launched a fundraising effort to purchase new uniforms for wrestlers from Pre-K to 12th grade.

The team previously wrestled as the Clarion Bobcats.

Work is already underway upgrading the wrestling facility at Clarion High School including new mats and training equipment.

According to head coach Braun Gourley, with the new co-op that comes with a new name and colors, the wrestlers are in need of new gear.

Gourley told exploreClarion.com, “Our main expense this year is new uniforms for all levels – varsity, junior high, and elementary level.

“We want to get some nice new gear for the kids and keep the participation rolling.”

While Gourley is expecting 40 to 50 wrestlers to participate at the elementary level this year, he hopes to have 20 junior-high-level wrestlers and an equal-sized team of varsity wrestlers.

The team hopes to raise $10,000.00 to purchase the uniforms and is raising funds in two different ways.

First, t-shirts are on sale by the Central Clarion Wrestling Booster Club for $25.00 each, and $12.50 of that amount goes directly to the wrestling club.

Shirts can be purchased online here.

Secondly, anybody who would like to donate can send a check to Central Clarion Wrestling, attention: David Smail-Central Clarion Wrestling Booster Secretary, 116 Crestmont Drive, Shippenville, PA 16254.

Those who choose the direct donation route will get the following perks:

$1,000 Level

– Two Wildcat wrestling t-shirts, a full-page ad in the program at all home matches, and a home match sponsorship.

$500 – $999 Level

– Two Wildcat wrestling t-shirts and a half-page ad in the program at all home matches.

$250 – $499 Level

– One Wildcat wrestling t-shirt and a quarter-page ad in the program at all home matches.

$100 – $249 Level

– One Wildcat wrestling t-shirt and an eighth-page ad in the program at all home matches.

