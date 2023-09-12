SPONSORED: Discover the Benefits of Hardwood at McMillen’s Carpet & Flooring Outlet
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Hardwood flooring is regaining popularity as a classic, durable floor that is timeless no matter what the trends are.
Beautiful and long-lasting, hardwood floors make an elegant choice for nearly any room in your home. When choosing hardwood, the color, character, and construction type are the important factors to consider.
Color: The color of hardwood floors ranges from quite light to intensely dark—and everything in between. While, as a rule, lighter floors work well in contemporary settings and darker floors are elegantly at home in more traditional rooms, choosing is essentially a matter of preference.
Character: Naturally present in hardwood, grain variations help determine a wood’s “personality.” Dramatic grain suggests a rustic feeling. Historically, moderate grain variations are associated with the traditional. And hardwood with very little graining has a sleek, contemporary look.
Construction: There are two basic choices—solid or engineered. Solid planks are created from a single piece of wood and make a handsome floor that lasts for years. Engineered planks are made from several layers of wood (with a core of plywood or HDF) and are designed to withstand higher levels of humidity. This means they can go in some rooms solid floors can’t.
There are also many differences in finishes—gloss or luster level, scraping degree and technique, wire-brushing, etc and McMillen’s staff is there to assist you with samples and choosing the flooring that works best for you and your home.
Stop by McMillen’s and checkout their large selection of solid hardwood flooring today!
Check McMillen’s Carpet and Flooring Outlet out at 11993 Route 66 in Limestone Township, Clarion County, Pa.
STORE HOURS:
Monday through Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
For more information, visit their website https://www.mcmillenscarpet.com/ their Facebook page here, or call 814-764-5651.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.