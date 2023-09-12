 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Need New Tires? Need Your Wheels Aligned? Stop at Kerle Tire in Clarion Today!

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Kerle Tire - newCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Stop at Kerle Tire Company in Clarion today for new tires–or get your wheels aligned!

Kerle Tire is your one-stop, on-the-spot headquarters for a complete line of quality tires.

Click here to view their tire catalog or stop in to see them at 1283 Mays Road, Clarion, PA 16214.

Kerle Tire Company now offers Wheel Alignment Service.

This new service will help the tires that you purchase from Kerle Tire Company handle better, as well as lengthen the longevity of them.

The company’s long-time employee and area resident Jason Mahle (pictured below) is heading the service.

BB676E85-D23F-4FC8-94BA-2339B53590C6

37FF2C82-37E9-4570-BD5B-3F42660CC6AF

Kerle Tire Company thanks the Clarion area for supporting them through the years making this new service possible.

2AA0E0DB-DBF7E1A6-FF7BB0E3-4FBB-4BC1-B06E-C94C08242026

Kerle Tire Company is located at 1283 Mays Road in Clarion, Pa.

For more information, call 814-226-6657, visit Kerle Tire’s website at https://www.kerletire.com/, or check out their Facebook page here.

Kerle tire NEW

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

kerle-tire-logo


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.