State Police Calls: Emlenton Child Victim of Reported Sexual Abuse

CLARION/ARMSTRONG CO., Pa. (EYT) – Local state police responded to the following incidents:

Emlenton Child Victim of Reported Sexual Abuse

According to a September 8 report, Kittanning-based State Police are investigating a ChildLine report that took place near E Church Avenue in Dayton Borough, Armstrong County.

Police say the victim was reportedly sexually abused between January 1, 2017, and January 1, 2018.

The victim is a seven-year-old male from Emlenton.

According to police, a suspect has been identified.

Theft in Paint Township

According to a release sent out on Tuesday, September 12, PSP Clarion investigated a theft that happened around 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 22, on Airport Road in Paint Township, Clarion County.

Police say the victim was scammed out of $5,000.00.

The victim is a 61-year-old Shippenville woman.

Harassment in St. Petersburg

Clarion-based State Police launched an investigation into an incident of harassment near E Main Street in St. Petersburg Borough, Clarion County, at 12:37 a.m. on Monday, September 11.

Police say the arrestee is a known 66-year-old Knox man.

The victim is a 36-year-old man from Parker.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.