 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

BREAKING NEWS: Search Underway for Missing Woman in Cook Forest Area

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 @ 01:09 PM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

police-car-gf9b6eb252_1920 (1)COOKSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – A search is currently being conducted for a 43-year-old woman who was last seen near the Cook Forest State Park Fire Tower.

Cook Forest State Park manager Ryan Borcz told The Derrick that the woman’s vehicle was found on Fire Tower Road, near Route 36, at 12:13 a.m. on Wednesday, prompting the search.

Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources rangers; Volunteer fire departments from Farmington Township, Sigel, Marienville and Emlenton; and Clarion-based State Police are conducting the search.

Additionally, search and rescue dog teams are searching the Cook Forest area.

The entrance to Fire Tower Road will remain closed until the search is complete.

Several calls to the Cook Forest Park have not been returned.

Stay with Explore for updates on this Break News story.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.