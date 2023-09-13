BREAKING NEWS: Search Underway for Missing Woman in Cook Forest Area

COOKSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – A search is currently being conducted for a 43-year-old woman who was last seen near the Cook Forest State Park Fire Tower.

Cook Forest State Park manager Ryan Borcz told The Derrick that the woman’s vehicle was found on Fire Tower Road, near Route 36, at 12:13 a.m. on Wednesday, prompting the search.

Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources rangers; Volunteer fire departments from Farmington Township, Sigel, Marienville and Emlenton; and Clarion-based State Police are conducting the search.

Additionally, search and rescue dog teams are searching the Cook Forest area.

The entrance to Fire Tower Road will remain closed until the search is complete.

Several calls to the Cook Forest Park have not been returned.

Stay with Explore for updates on this Break News story.

