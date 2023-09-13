Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Thai Scallop Saute

Just open a bottle of Thai peanut sauce to give this seafood stir-fry some serious authenticity!

Ingredients

3 teaspoons olive oil, divided

1-1/2 pounds sea scallops



2 cups fresh broccoli florets2 medium onions, halved and sliced1 medium zucchini, sliced4 small carrots, sliced1/4 cup Thai peanut sauce1/4 teaspoon saltHot cooked riceLime wedges, optional

Directions

-In a large skillet, heat 1 teaspoon oil over medium-high heat. Add half the scallops; stir-fry until firm and opaque. Remove from pan. Repeat with an additional 1 teaspoon oil and remaining scallops.

-In the same skillet, heat the remaining oil over medium-high heat. Add vegetables; stir-fry until crisp-tender, 7-9 minutes. Stir in peanut sauce and salt. Return scallops to pan; heat through. Serve with rice and, if desired, lime wedges.

