Clarion-Limestone Lions Boys Soccer Wins Against Redbank Valley

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) — The Clarion-Limestone Lions boys soccer team remained undefeated on Tuesday, September 12, by taking down another District 9 opponent, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs, by a score of 3-2.

(Pictured above: Isaach Lerch)

C-L’s record is now 4-0.

Unlike their previous games this season in hot and humid conditions, the Lions arrived at Redbank Valley High School with ominous clouds that eventually turned into rain showers.

So far this season, the Lions’ offense has kept the ball in the opponent’s side of the field for most of the game with their superior speed and ball-handling skills. This game, however, was different.

Co-captain Thomas Uckert started with a flash at the beginning of the game by finding right-wing midfielder Wyatt Boyden, who took a shot only to be stopped by the Redbank goalie.

The Bulldogs retaliated by passing along the sideline all the way up to their right-wing, who shot the ball at the Lions’ goal and was stopped by goalie Isaac Lerch.

Another Uckert-Boyden combination was stopped again by the Redbank goalkeeper.

The defense of the Lions has always been stellar, but Tuesday was a true test of co-captain Jason Megnin’s crew of Jamison McIlwain, Carter Brown, and Brady Pierce. The shots kept going back and forth, but the ball was spending the majority of the time on the Lions’ end of the field.

Finally, the Lions found a hole in the left side of the field as center midfielder Brenden Bettwy performed a give-and-go with Uckert and Bettwy scored to make the contest 1-0 at the midway point of the first half.

But, as the repetitive nature of this game ensued, the counterattack by Redbank found their forward striker to shoot a bullet in the center of the goal. Lerch was able to get one hand on the ball as it spun up and over the goal, hitting the football goalpost with force. Boyden then was able to speed down the right sideline evading multiple midfielders and defenders, then taking the shot to make the game 2-0.

Another Redbank opportunity arose as the Bulldog center midfielder took a shot from the 30-yard line of the football field with a high-velocity miss, again hitting the bottom of the football goalpost.

The Lions defense—under major duress during the first half—finally relented and a Bulldog midfielder squeezed through the defense and a close-range shot right past Lerch to get the Bulldogs on the scoreboard with 11 minutes left in the half. Midfielder Quinn O’Neil then took the ball at midfield, sliding a pass to Bettwy, who then passed to Uckert and scored the eventual winning goal, making the score 3-1.

The heroics of the first half for the defense weren’t over as Megnin was able to stop the ball from entering the Lions’ goal as Lerch was caught out of position with a ball bouncing around the goalmouth.

Lerch made 14 quality saves in the first half. The Bulldogs failed to convert on nine corner kicks as the Lions’ defense foiled every attempt.

After halftime expired and the team switched sides, the players were drenched from the downpours and muddy from the field as the conditions worsened and the ball became even more difficult to handle.

Lerch was beginning to get peppered again at the beginning of the second half, with multiple attempts by Redbank to score. Finally, the Bulldogs penetrated the right side of the defense, with Lerch attempting another kick-save, but this ball rolled past, making the score 3-2.

Lerch’s goalie clears were ineffective most of the game, with the Bulldog midfielders able to position themselves for steals, then pushing the ball again and again against the Lions’ defense.

The Bulldogs continued to pressure the right side of the defense with great ball handling, but Pierce was a force to be reckoned with as he persistently shut down multiple approaches.

Megnin, with his speed, was able to bolster the right-side strength, with Brown having to cover center defense as some balls squirted through. Left-side defender Chris Kim was able to stop advances several times, kicking the ball to the Lions’ offense while stealing the ball from the Bulldogs’ offense.

With seven minutes remaining, the tension on the field and the stands was palpable. The expectations of the Lions’ defense were making everyone wonder if they had anything left to give.

The Bulldogs again had an opportunity as the forward shot on Lerch, who made a save at ankle level. Again, Lerch made a stop and then covered his own rebound for a precarious save.

At this point, the Lions were hoping for an insurance goal to keep the Bulldogs from tying up the game. Dany Schweitzer took a shot on goal that missed wide.

Uckert shot on goal, only to be stopped, Martin Ormeno shot from the left side, missing wide, and Bettwy took two shots, one missing and one stopped by the Bulldogs’ goalie.

With three minutes left, the ball was kicked into the Lions’ end, only to be cleared by Lerch with a rush out to the edge of the goalie box. Time then expired, and the Lions were able to exhale.

One thing is for sure, the Lions’ defense was truly tested along with their goalie. Luckily, due to the Lions’ quick strike offensive capabilities, the Lions came home with the win.

Lerch finished the second half with 17 saves.

The Lions defend home turf on Monday, September 18, against a seasoned Karns City soccer team at 6 p.m. at Clarion-Limestone.

