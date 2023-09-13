Etta M. Coursen, 94 of Harrisville, passed away peacefully, September 11, 2023 at Grove Manor.

Etta was born June 25, 1929 in Greenville.

She was the daughter of Harry and Anna May Raysor.

Etta graduated from Greenville High School.

She later married James Coursen on July 31, 1950.

He preceded her in death.

Etta worked at the Grove City Hospital in the laundry department for many years.

She was a devoted housewife and mother.

Etta loved to be busy outside in her yard.

She took pride in her flower beds and keeping her yard mowed.

Etta never missed an opportunity to go to the casino.

Loved ones to cherish Etta memory are her children Judy Van Dyke, James Coursen Jr. and his wife Deborah and Jeff Coursen all of Harrisville.

Her grandson Ed Coursen also survives.

Etta was preceded in death by her parents, husband and 4 brothers and 3 sisters and her son in law Bob VanDyke.

Family will welcome friends at the Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, 109 Emlenton Street, Clintonville on Thursday, September 14, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. till 6:00 p.m.

Funeral services will take place at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Etta’s nephew Jerry Hanna, conducting her funeral.

Burial will take place at Barkeyville Cemetery.

Friends and family can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

