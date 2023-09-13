Jerry L. Dean, 82, of Rimersburg, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at his home.

He was born on October 24, 1940 in Fairmount City; son of the late Judson and Mildred Rearick Dean.

Jerry married the love of his life, Judith V. Rankin, on June 29, 1963, who preceded him in death on December 15, 2022.

He enjoyed being with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Jerry is survived by his son, Greg Dean and his wife, Cassima, of Texas; 3 grandchildren, Heather Johnson and her husband, Allan, of Rimersburg, Alison Barger and her husband, Tracy, of Rimersburg, and Kayla Guinn and her husband, Michael, of Texas; and his great grandchildren, Mackenzie, Katelyn, Crystal, Dean, Sherry, Hayes and Asher.

Jerry is also survived by his siblings, Madeline Nolf, Richard “Dick” Dean and his wife, L.C., Carol Foringer, and Janet Blair; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, Jerry was preceded in death by his daughter, Sheila G. Johnson and his siblings, Lois Dean and Ronald Dean.

The Burns Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. in Rimersburg is handling the arrangements.

A graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 15, 2023 at the Rimersburg Cemetery with Rev. Gene Hill, pastor of the Sligo Church of the Nazarene, presiding.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

