Locally Produced Documentary Finds Streaming Home on CarbonTV

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – All In, a documentary produced by Jason Say and Knox-based Okiejoke Media, will begin streaming on September 14th on CarbonTV.

All In tells the story of Say’s journey to hunt an elusive monster Pennsylvania whitetail buck in the Clarion area during the 2022 hunting season.

While the film shows a detailed telling of the hunt, the overarching theme centers on pushing through trials and overcoming obstacles by showcasing Say’s passion for hunting and his determination to make a living out of it.

“We are beyond excited to partner with CarbonTV for the exclusive release of our documentary, ‘All In,’” said Say. “From the very first conversation we had with CarbonTV we knew this was the platform we wanted to release to the world all the hard work and dedication to producing this film over the last 2 years.”

Say, a marketing executive in the healthcare field, decided to pursue his passion for hunting and left his job to launch Wired Outdoors, a website, Roku channel, and YouTube channel dedicated to bringing semi-live hunting shows to viewers. After four years of hard work, Say gained enough viewership and sponsorships to support his family.

His journey is captured in All In, which features footage of the whitetail buck hunt, along with interviews of Say’s wife, Liza, and the friends that helped him on his journey.

“‘All In’ isn’t your typical hunting show. Yes, there is a giant buck, but the film was created to be way more than that. It’s a film that follows one family’s commitment to courage over comfort and following their dreams. This is a film that the entire family will enjoy,” said Say.

“We are incredibly proud to share the story of this family with the world,” said Julie McQueen, CarbonTV President and CEO. “Their journey is a testament to the power of family bonds and the deep connection that can be forged through a common passion. ‘All In’ is a celebration of hunting, family, and the bond that ties the two.”

CarbonTV bills itself as the premier online streaming platform for outdoor enthusiasts, delivering high-quality content across a variety of genres, including hunting, fishing, survival, aviation, and outdoor lifestyle.

All of CarbonTV’s video content is available on demand for free at CarbonTV.com, and streams on apps like ROKU, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Samsung Smart TV.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.