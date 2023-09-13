Police: Operator Flees Scene After Vehicle Slams Into Guide Rail on Route 899

BARNETT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency units were dispatched to investigate a hit-and-run crash on State Route 899 Sunday evening.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the incident took place around 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 10, on State Route 899, in Barnett Township, Forest County.

Police say a 2016 Subaru Legacy driven by a known 23-year-old female from Jamestown, New Y, was traveling north when three deer entered the roadway from the west side.

The operator attempted to avoid the deer by driving onto the shoulder of the roadway, which resulted in the vehicle sideswiping a guide rail with its passenger side.

According to police, the operator continued to travel approximately a tenth of a mile and came to a controlled stop.

The operator left the scene, and did not report the crash to emergency services, police said.

Contact was made with the operator the day following the accident due to delayed reporting.

According to police, the operator admitted to operating the vehicle, leaving the vehicle on scene, and failing to report the crash.

She was not injured was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

According to police, the operator was charged with a traffic violation.

