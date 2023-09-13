September Proclamations, Cyber Security, and Personnel

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Judging by the four proclamations the Clarion County Commissioners offered at the start of their Tuesday morning meeting, September is a month to remember.

Proclamations included the following:

– September as FoodStock Month;

– September as Suicide Awareness Month;



– September as Hunger Action Month; and– September 10 through 16 as Truck Driver Appreciation Week.

Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius, and Ed Heasley also approved a letter of support for Clarion Borough’s application for a “Safe Routes to School” grant to fund new sidewalks on both sides of 2nd Avenue from the high school to the new recreation park under construction across from the Clarion Cemetery.

Heasley suggested that some concerns of property owners along 2nd Avenue also be addressed.

“The Borough will undertake a comprehensive reconstruction of non-motorized transportation infrastructure along 2nd Avenue, thereby increasing safety for students, pedestrians, and other users of non-motorized transportation options while improving the aesthetics of the community,” states the letter of support.

“Enhanced pedestrian amenities are needed to improve 2nd Avenue’s safety, walkability, and accessibility. The project will address these issues through comprehensive improvements to non-motorized transportation infrastructure along 2nd Avenue and Main Street, including replacing sidewalks and improving ramps and crosswalks to ADA compliance.”

In other business, commissioners approved the final low bidder for the Clarion County Jail roof replacement, including a base price bid and alternatives. Jamestown Roofing, Inc. was the low bidder at $641,000.00.

Only two bids were received for the parking lot tar and chipping and new asphalt drive at the Shippenville Jail. IA Construction Corporation, at $63,500.00, was the low bidder; the other was Terra Works, Inc., at $171,321.00.

Cyber Security

Cyber security programs were approved to help protect the Clarion County Computer Network. Passed were the Fiscal Year 2022 State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program Local Government Entities Consent Agreement.

Clarion County Management Information System (MIS) specialist Jeremy Kinney (pictured above) said MIS was on the agenda for two items.

“One is a program we use to educate users on phishing attacks and the other is for our Albert Sensor, which is a piece that sits in front of our equipment to register or track any sort of anomalies for people trying to get into our network.”

VA Retains Data and Claims Entry Software

Veteran Affairs Director Rodney Sherman approached Commissioners to continue a contract with Tyler Technologies, Inc. to provide a VetraSpec License for $479.

“Pennsylvania VA is switching to a new system for data entry and claims entry and that kind of thing,” Sherman said. “And part of it involves…they want these fellas to bring in their smartphone and download a QR code to sign their paperwork electronically and then they can go home and get on their computers and electronically check on things.

“About half the counties in the state stay with the old system for at least a year until they see if they can work the bugs out of this new system and make it user-friendly for rural counties. Half of my guys don’t have computers. Those that do, some of them don’t have good internet connections. A lot of them don’t have cell phones and smartphones. I want to stay with the program we’re using now.

“We’ll see what happens then. I think by then, they’ll have a lot of the bugs worked out of it and be more friendly for rural counties like us.”

ALF in the Park Approved

Commissioners approved a Clarion County Facility Agreement with the Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry to utilize Veterans Park and the courthouse parking lot for the 2023 Autumn Leaf Festival.

Tharan said agreements are in place to ensure the park is maintained, including the chamber has to put plywood down, cannot put any or dump any of the grease, they’ve got to recede the area, and if they do any damage, “they must fix it up.”

New HR Director

Sarah Schettler, of Shippenville, was hired to fill the vacant position of human resources director at the starting rate of $60,000 annually, effective August 28; Schettler said she graduated from Clarion University about six years ago and has a degree in HR management, business management, accounting, and a minor in marketing.

Schettler comes to Clarion County HR after serving in a similar position with Colony Homes and Shippenville for five years. She is a native of Rimersburg and a graduate of Union High School.

Other personnel actions included:

CYS. New Hire of Brendan Bugar to fill vacation position of Caseworker I. Union. The starting rate of $18.00 per hour. Effective 08/28/2023.

CYS. New Hire of Stephen Rutherford to fill vacation position of Caseworker I. Union. The starting rate of $18.00 per hour. Effective 09/05/2023.

CYS. Transfer of Erin Mackinlay from Caseworker III Planning Coordinator to Caseworker III Foster Care. Union. Continuation of the current rate of $23.11 per hour. Effective 08/14/2023.

Prison. Promotion of Dianne Smith from Part-Time to Full-Time Correctional Officer. Union. Starting rate $15.25 per hour. Effective 09/04/2023.

Prison. Stipend for working out of class:

Interim Warden Daniel Blose. $125.00 per week.

Rochelle Schawl. $125.00 per week.

Kristin Bickle. $280.00 per week.

