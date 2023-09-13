 

Clarion Rotary Hears Presentation by Life Made New Ministries

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

image - 2023-09-12T133703.890CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — Clarion Rotary on Monday heard a presentation from a representative of a local church.

(Pictured above, from left: Rotarian Cindy Nellis, Missy Pore, and Rotarian BreAnna Liberto.)

The presentation was led by Missy Pore, of Life Made New Ministries, during Clarion Rotary’s meeting on Monday, September 11, at the Clarion YMCA.

Life Made New Ministries’ mission is to provide mentorship and support for children, families, and individuals to learn about the hope of new life in Jesus.

The ministries’ vision is to provide a positive experience for children, families, and individuals to learn about and grow in the hope of new life in Jesus in a ranch setting.

To learn more about Life Made New Ministries, visit www.lmnministries.com.

Rotary International unites a global network of volunteer leaders dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges and creating lasting change. Rotary connects 1.2 million people of action from more than 36,000 Rotary clubs in almost every country in the world. Their service improves lives both locally and internationally, from helping those in need in their own communities to working toward a polio-free world.

For information on our local Rotary Club, visit https://clarionrotary.com/.


