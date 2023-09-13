Clarion Rotary Hears Presentation by Life Made New Ministries

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — Clarion Rotary on Monday heard a presentation from a representative of a local church.

(Pictured above, from left: Rotarian Cindy Nellis, Missy Pore, and Rotarian BreAnna Liberto.)

The presentation was led by Missy Pore, of Life Made New Ministries, during Clarion Rotary’s meeting on Monday, September 11, at the Clarion YMCA.

Life Made New Ministries’ mission is to provide mentorship and support for children, families, and individuals to learn about the hope of new life in Jesus.

The ministries’ vision is to provide a positive experience for children, families, and individuals to learn about and grow in the hope of new life in Jesus in a ranch setting.

To learn more about Life Made New Ministries, visit www.lmnministries.com.

