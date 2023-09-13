SPONSORED: Genesis Screens is Your One-Stop Shop for Custom Printing and Embroidery Needs
DISTANT, Pa. (EYT) – In the world of custom apparel printing and embroidery, finding a company that can cater to both bulk orders and small, personalized requests can be a challenge.
Genesis Screens, a local dynamic and innovative company under the umbrella of Hopper Corporation, has emerged as the go-to solution for all your printing and embroidery needs. With a commitment to versatility and customer satisfaction, Genesis Screens is breaking boundaries in the industry.
Traditional Expertise Meets Cutting-Edge Technology
Genesis Screens is not your typical screen printing and embroidery company. While they have earned a stellar reputation for their traditional screen printing of bulk order apparel, they’ve recently expanded their offerings to include state-of-the-art digital apparel printing. This powerful combination allows them to offer customers a wide range of options to meet their unique needs.
No Minimum Orders
One of the standout features of Genesis Screens is their “no minimum order” policy. Whether you need a single customized shirt or a thousand, Genesis Screens has got you covered. They understand that not every project requires bulk quantities, and they believe that everyone should have access to high-quality custom apparel, regardless of the order size.
Unlimited Colors and Fast Turnaround
Genesis Screens offers unlimited color options, giving customers the creative freedom to bring their vision to life. This is particularly advantageous for businesses, sports teams, and organizations looking to create eye-catching designs that truly stand out.
Moreover, their fast turnaround time ensures that you won’t have to wait endlessly to receive your order. They understand the importance of meeting deadlines, making them a trusted partner for businesses with time-sensitive projects.
Bulk Order Discounts
For those looking to place bulk orders, Genesis Screens offers substantial discounts thanks to their automatic screen printing equipment. This technology streamlines the printing process, allowing for cost-effective production without compromising on quality. Whether you need promotional merchandise, team uniforms, or company apparel, you can expect significant savings on larger orders.
Design Your Own Apparel or Let Genesis Screens Help
Genesis Screens goes the extra mile to make the ordering process seamless. Customers can visit their user-friendly website at www.genesisscreens.net, where they have the option to design their own apparel using an intuitive online design tool. This feature empowers individuals and businesses to unleash their creativity and design the perfect garment.
If designing isn’t your forte, don’t worry. Genesis Screens has a talented team of designers ready to assist you. They can transform your ideas into stunning visuals that will leave a lasting impression.
Contact Genesis Screens Today
With their dedication to quality, versatility, and customer satisfaction, Genesis Screens is the ultimate destination for all your custom printing and embroidery needs. Whether you’re looking for a single customized shirt or a large batch of branded merchandise, they have the expertise and technology to bring your vision to life.
Don’t hesitate to visit www.genesisscreens.net to explore their offerings, design your own apparel, or get in touch with their team.
You can also reach them by phone at 814-257-9868.
Experience the Genesis Screens difference today and discover how they can turn your ideas into reality, no matter the order size.
Genesis Screens is located at 3279 State Route 28, Distant, PA.
