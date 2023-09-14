 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Thursday, September 14, 2023 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Today – Patchy dense fog before 10am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 42. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

FridaySunny, with a high near 71. North wind 3 to 6 mph.
Friday NightClear, with a low around 43. Northeast wind around 6 mph.
SaturdayPatchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Saturday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 49.
SundayPartly sunny, with a high near 72.
Sunday NightA chance of showers between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
MondayMostly sunny, with a high near 69.
Monday NightMostly clear, with a low around 48.
TuesdaySunny, with a high near 73.
Tuesday NightMostly clear, with a low around 50.
WednesdaySunny, with a high near 77.

