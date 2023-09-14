Birthday Wishes: Tanner Turns Two!

A birthday wish, brought to you by The Haskell House.

Happy Birthday, Tanner Ditty!

Tanner turned two years old today, Thursday, September 14

Submitted by his parents, Tiffany and Brandon Ditty, of Clarion.

