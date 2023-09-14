BREAKING NEWS: Missing Clarion Woman Found Dead After Lengthy Search in Cook Forest

COOKSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – A 43-year-old Clarion woman was found dead on Thursday morning after she was reported missing near the Cook Forest State Park Fire Tower on Wednesday.

According to Cook Forest Park Manager Ryan Borcz, 43-year-old Andrea Leigh Guntrum, of Clarion, was found dead at 9:23 a.m. on Thursday, September 14.

Borcz declined to provide any further information.

Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker confirmed to exploreClarion.com on Thursday morning that he was called to the scene around 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, September 14.

According to Clarion Borough Police Chief William H. Peck, Guntrum went missing from her Clarion Borough residence on Tuesday between 9:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.

Crews had been searching near Fire Tower Road for her.

Chief Peck told exploreClarion.com on Wednesday evening, “We are concerned for her safety.”

According to Marienville-based State Police, her car was located on Fire Tower Road around 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday, prompting the search.

Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) rangers; volunteer fire departments from Farmington Township, Sigel, Marienville, and Emlenton; and Clarion-based State Police were involved in the search.

The missing person investigation was led by the Clarion Borough Police Department.

According to Chief Peck, the search was being conducted on foot, in the air, and in the water.

Additionally, UTVs, rescue boats, and state police helicopters were being used, as well as search and rescue dog teams were searching the Cook Forest area.

Chief Peck said the search was called off around 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday and resumed at daylight on Thursday.

